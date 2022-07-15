Texas Legend Vince Young Shares Interesting Tidbit About Arch Manning

AUSTIN, TX - AUGUST 30: Quarterback Vince Young of the Tennessee Titans speaks after his Texas Longhorns jersey number is retired before a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2007 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Arch Manning is currently the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle. Typically, players of his caliber play right away at the college level.

Will Texas give him that opportunity?

Per Longhorns legend Vince Young, Steve Sarkisian is planning on redshirting Manning instead of playing him right away in the 2023 season.

“I really feel like Arch has a great opportunity. One of the things that I’m hearing is that he is going to redshirt," he told ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson on First Take, via On3. "That’s going to help out a lot, so you can understand how to travel with the team. Get the feel of the fans. The University,” stated Young. “So, when you have those types of things and you take a year off like when I played with Coach [Mack] Brown, I redshirted. And I feel like that redshirt year helped me understand how to be a quarterback at the University of Texas. And then what you go through. Traveling and things like that.

“So, if he does that, I really feel like it’s going to be good for him to sit back, and kind of learn and also get familiar with the offense and stuff like that. Hopefully, if he does that, I think that’s going to help him for the future.”

You can find Young's full interview with Johnson in the video below.

What this means is Sark and the Longhorns are clearly planning on Quinn Ewers sticking around for a couple of years.

In such a scenario, Manning could spend his first in college learning the playbook and getting a feel for the next level of football.