Legendary Texas QB Vince Young Reacts To Jake Ehlinger’s Death

The tragic death of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger last week left a massive hole in the Longhorn nation. Ehlinger, the brother of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was only 20 years old.

Over the last few days, the Ehlinger family has received an outpouring of support. Former Longhorn star Vince Young lent his on Twitter this afternoon.

Young, a UT legend, tweeted a heartfelt tribute to Jake on Sunday.

“My condolences to the Ehlinger family. I can’t imagine what you guys are going through, just know the entire #LonghornNation are here for you and you guys are definitely in our prayers!” Young wrote, along with an accompanying picture of Sam and Jake Ehlinger and their cousins dressed up as Vince Young for Halloween.

Jake Ehlinger followed in his brother’s footsteps after attending Austin (Tex.) Westlake High School. He enrolled at Texas in 2019 and spent the last two seasons with the Longhorns, though he did not appear in any games.

His untimely passing cruelly came less than a week after Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.