Texas Linebacker Had Ridiculous Vertical Jump At Pro Day

Jalen Hurts puts the ball behind his back against Texas.DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners tucks the ball behind his back as he avoids the tackle against Joseph Ossai #46 of the Texas Longhorns during the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday morning, NFL coaches, general managers and scouts flocked to Clemson, South Carolina for the Tigers’ pro day.

Running back Travis Etienne stole the headlines, but he and the Tigers weren’t the only programs in action. The Texas Longhorns also held their pro day on Thursday afternoon.

Normally a quarterback, wide receiver or running back would steal the show. However, it was a different Longhorn who ended up in the national spotlight this afternoon thanks to his performance.

Star defensive end/outside linebacker Joseph Ossai turned heads with his performance during the vertical jump. He leaped 41.5 inches into the air.

Ossai stands at 6-foot-3 and weighed in at over 250 pounds, which makes the jump even more impressive.

That’s a number normally reserved for a skill player like a running back or wide receiver.

In fact, Ossai’s jump would have been good for seventh at the 2020 NFL Combine amongst all athletes. That includes players like Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs – who is nearly 100 pounds lighter than Ossai.

He’s a freak athlete and has a change to slip into the first round if he continues to put up significant figures at Texas’ pro day.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.