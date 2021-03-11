Texas Linebacker Had Ridiculous Vertical Jump At Pro Day

Earlier Thursday morning, NFL coaches, general managers and scouts flocked to Clemson, South Carolina for the Tigers’ pro day.

Running back Travis Etienne stole the headlines, but he and the Tigers weren’t the only programs in action. The Texas Longhorns also held their pro day on Thursday afternoon.

Normally a quarterback, wide receiver or running back would steal the show. However, it was a different Longhorn who ended up in the national spotlight this afternoon thanks to his performance.

Star defensive end/outside linebacker Joseph Ossai turned heads with his performance during the vertical jump. He leaped 41.5 inches into the air.

Ossai stands at 6-foot-3 and weighed in at over 250 pounds, which makes the jump even more impressive.

Edge rusher Joseph Ossai vertical 41.5 👀 #TexasProDay — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 11, 2021

That’s a number normally reserved for a skill player like a running back or wide receiver.

In fact, Ossai’s jump would have been good for seventh at the 2020 NFL Combine amongst all athletes. That includes players like Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs – who is nearly 100 pounds lighter than Ossai.

He’s a freak athlete and has a change to slip into the first round if he continues to put up significant figures at Texas’ pro day.