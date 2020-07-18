Tom Herman’s defense will be a bit shorthanded when the 2020 season begins. On Saturday, Texas cornerback Kobe Boyce announced that he’ll be “taking a step away” from football to work on himself.

Boyce revealed that he’s been battling depression for a few years. That’s the reason why he wants to focus on building up his mental health for the foreseeable future. He still plans on getting his degree at Texas though.

The message that Boyce posted on Twitter wasn’t just for him to share his own story, but to inspire others fighting the same battle to stay strong, saying “You are not alone.”

“Take care of yourself and your mental health because you won’t be able to operate in anything you do if your head is not in the right place,” Boyce said. “That’s what I felt I was and I am going to be taking a step away from football and work on myself. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, friend, and family of course for being with me on this journey.”

Boyce has spent three years with the Longhorns, totaling 32 tackles and an interception.

The Longhorns used Boyce for all 13 games last season, so they’ll have to find a viable option to replace him on the depth chart.

We’re hoping Boyce can get through this difficult time and find happiness, regardless if it’s on the gridiron or not.