Former Texas AD Preferred ACC To Pac-12 When School Considered Leaving Big 12

Back during the last major round of conference realignment, there were plenty of rumors about the Big 12 blowing up completely. Nebraska left for the Big Ten, Colorado left for the Pac-12, and Texas A&M jumped ship to the SEC. There were rumors that Texas and Oklahoma could do the same, with wide discussions about those schools taking Oklahoma State and Texas Tech to form a true superconference with the Pac-12.

Instead, the two remained in the 10-team Big 12. Oklahoma has dominated the league, while Texas has wallowed in relative mediocrity, though it isn’t clear that a conference change would have made a huge difference. Had they made a change, the Longhorns may have preferred the ACC to the Pac-12 though, former UT athletic director DeLoss Dodds said this week.

During an appearance on the Austin-American Statesman‘s “On Second Thought” podcast, he discussed a range of issues from late in his term with the school. Among them: his preference to take the Texas brand East rather than West.

“I preferred to go east instead of west,” Dodds said, when asked about the ACC by Kirk Bohls. “And today, it seems the west coast is lagging a bit in sports and wins/losses and championships. They don’t seem to have the burnout they do in the south and the east.”

Texas/ACC rumors have been out there for a while, though they’ve always seemed like more of a pipe dream than a realistic option, especially when compared to the Pac-12 superconference reports. According to Dodds, that may not be the case.

Both leagues could certainly use a jolt forward. The Pac-12 has really struggled to stay relevant in recent years, missing the majority of the College Football Playoffs we’ve had. The ACC has been riding on the coattails of Clemson during that time, though they’re good coattails to ride.

Discussions have died down over the last few years, though if Texas and/or Oklahoma wanted to make some noise, they might have their pick of leagues to choose from. The Longhorn Network may tie Texas to the Big 12 more than anything. While the network hasn’t been the same hit that the SEC Network has been, it is hard to imagine the school giving it up.

