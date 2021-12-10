The Texas Longhorns could lose one of their most experienced defensive players this offseason. Moments ago, it was announced that safety B.J. Foster has entered the transfer portal.

Max Olson of The Athletic confirmed that Foster has entered the transfer portal. This doesn’t mean Foster’s career with the Longhorns is officially over, but there’s a legitimate chance he’ll leave for another program.

Foster, a former five-star recruit from Angleton, has been a productive player for the past four years. Since joining Texas’ roster in 2018, he has racked up 167 tackles, 11 passes defended, five interceptions, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Losing a versatile playmaker like Foster would certainly hurt the Longhorns. He managed to finish the 2021 season with 46 tackles and three interceptions.

Back when he was a recruit, Foster received offers from Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and several other schools. Perhaps he’ll consider a move to the SEC to finish out his college career.

Foster isn’t the only Texas player who has recently entered the transfer portal.

Last week, Texas wide receiver Al’Vonte Woodard entered the transfer portal. Wide receiver Joshua Moore and linebacker Ayodele Adeoye are also expected to be on the move this offseason.