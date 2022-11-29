Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes.

There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"His priorities are winning and finding a place that fits his skill set to continue to develop," Thamel tweeted.

Card will have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

A member of the 2020 recruiting cycle, Card was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 59 overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Card played sparingly as a true freshman and then appeared in eight games and made two starts in 2021. He completed 51-of-83 passes for 590 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Card entered the 2022 season as Quinn Ewers' backup, but took over for the former five-star when he was injured against Alabama in Week 2. Card threw for 158 yards against the Crimson Tide on 14-of-22 passing and then started the Longhorns' next three games, passing for 741 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception.