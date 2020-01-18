Texas Officially Poaches Top Assistant Coach From Oklahoma

The Red River Shootout is already one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports. Texas added more fuel to the fire on Saturday.

Tom Herman and the Longhorns have hired Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Jay Boulware.

Texas announced news of the hire on Saturday morning.

Boulware will be returning home to Austin. The coaching assistant graduated from the University of Texas in 1996. There’s no doubt the offensive coach is happy to be returning.

During his time with the Sooners, Boulware served as special teams coordinator and running backs coach. He will assume the same special teams coordinator role with the Longhorns.

Boulware will also serve as tight ends coach for the Texas offense.

Herman and the Longhorns are trying to improve upon a mediocre 2019-20 season. Texas finished the regular season 7-5. But finished the year with a statement victory over Utah, the Pac-12 runner-up, in the Alamo Bowl.

The Longhorns are looking to carry that momentum into the 2020 season.

Texas hasn’t had much luck against Oklahoma as of late. The Sooners have won two straight and eight of the last 11 Red River Shootout meetings.

It’s not too often Oklahoma coaches head to Texas. But perhaps that’ll be the spark the Longhorns need against the Sooners in 2020.