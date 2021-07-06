Texas QB Using NIL To Raise Money For Heartwarming Cause

In the new era of college athletes being able to profit off their NIL, we’ve now seen a few players raise money for charity.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is one of those using his NIL to promote a good cause. The Longhorn signal caller has signed up for Cameo, the service that allows you to book celebrities for personalized video messages.

Thompson is charging $50 per video and intends to send all proceeds to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger.

“Most importantly, all the proceeds will got to NoKidHungry.org,” Thompson said in a video on his Cameo profile page. “That’s an organization that helps bridge the gap between the one in every six Americans that go hungry every year. As many as 13 million children in America could go hungry this year, and I’m happy to donate all the proceeds to the organization.”

Thompson is one of several Texas athletes who have signed up Cameo. He also joins fellow Division I competitors such as Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, who are using their newfound earning rights to help others.

This summer, Thompson will continue to compete for the starting quarterback job at Texas. The Oklahoma City native threw for 225 yards and six touchdowns in a relief role last season.

