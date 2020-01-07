Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Announces NFL Draft Decision

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is returning to school for his senior year. Ehlinger just announced his decision via a video on Twitter.
The video is short and doesn’t say much. It features a few bold words accompanied by a montage of clips of Ehlinger. The Texas QB’s message reads:
“Dear Longhorn Nation… It’s been an amazing journey. One more year. Chapter 4.”
Check out the full video below.
Dear Longhorn Nation… pic.twitter.com/D20n5TE883
— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) January 7, 2020
There was little speculation that Ehlinger would take his talents to the NFL this year. The Longhorns’ passer could use another season to progress as a quarterback. Texas also feels it has plenty left to accomplish, and Ehlinger is clearly looking to finish his career on a high note.
The Longhorns had an extremely disappointing 7-5 regular season including a 5-4 record in Big 12 play. But Texas ended its year with a blowout win over Utah, the Pac-12 runner up. Perhaps that momentum will carry over into 2020.
Head coach Tom Herman is still trying to prove himself after a few disappointing seasons. Ehlinger continues to receive plenty of off-season praise, but struggles against top-tier opponents.
Herman and Ehlinger will have a full off-season of preparation to try and get things figured out in Austin. The Longhorns have lofty expectations for later this year.