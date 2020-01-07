Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Announces NFL Draft Decision

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is returning to school for his senior year. Ehlinger just announced his decision via a video on Twitter.

The video is short and doesn’t say much. It features a few bold words accompanied by a montage of clips of Ehlinger. The Texas QB’s message reads:

“Dear Longhorn Nation… It’s been an amazing journey. One more year. Chapter 4.”

Check out the full video below.

There was little speculation that Ehlinger would take his talents to the NFL this year. The Longhorns’ passer could use another season to progress as a quarterback. Texas also feels it has plenty left to accomplish, and Ehlinger is clearly looking to finish his career on a high note.

The Longhorns had an extremely disappointing 7-5 regular season including a 5-4 record in Big 12 play. But Texas ended its year with a blowout win over Utah, the Pac-12 runner up. Perhaps that momentum will carry over into 2020.

Head coach Tom Herman is still trying to prove himself after a few disappointing seasons. Ehlinger continues to receive plenty of off-season praise, but struggles against top-tier opponents.

Herman and Ehlinger will have a full off-season of preparation to try and get things figured out in Austin. The Longhorns have lofty expectations for later this year.