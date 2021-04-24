Texas QBs Casey Thompson, Hudson Card Discuss Position Battle

Steve Sarkisian and Texas football have a quarterback competition on their hands this off-season. Today, two Longhorn hopefuls went head to head at the program’s spring game.

Sam Ehlinger has manned the quarterback position for the Longhorns over the past four seasons. He’s now off to the NFL, where he’ll hope to hear his named called in next week’s 2021 NFL Draft.

Texas, meanwhile, is looking for Ehlinger’s successor. So far, there’s two obvious options: veterans Casey Thompson and Hudson Card. At the moment, the veteran Thompson appears to have a slight lead over Card.

The dual-threat Thompson filled in for Ehlinger during the 2020 Alamo Bowl after Ehlinger suffered a shoulder injury. Thompson made the most of the opportunity, completing 8 of his 10 throws for 170 yards and four touchdowns. His experience sitting behind Ehlinger has prepared him for potentially taking over the starting gig for Texas football.

Final from DKR: White beats Orange 20–12 as Casey Thompson's hail mary falls short. Card finishes with the only TD pass of the day, Thompson with a 93-yard pick six. Bijan Robinson runs for a TD as well. — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) April 24, 2021

“I sat for three years. It pushed me to become a better player every day. I said this right after the bowl game, (that) I’m hungry and I want to get better,” Thompson told reporters this week when discussing Texas’ quarterback competition, via 247Sports.com. “I’m embracing the competition.”

Card, meanwhile, isn’t worried about Thompson winning the starting gig just because of experience. This off-season presents a new opportunity for both quarterbacks to impress.

“He (Thompson) has had experience, but at the end of the day you grow and learn with new opportunities like this,” Card said. “I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Getting the quarterback position right is priority No. 1 for Steve Sarkisian. Sam Ehlinger was a quality starter, but left fans wanting more.

Can Thompson or Card give Texas football fans what they’ve been looking for? We’ll have to wait until later this year to find out.