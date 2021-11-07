Early in the season, first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian benched freshman Hudson Card for junior Casey Thompson. After a rough start offensively against Iowa State in Ames, Sark has made a switch once again.

Thompson was just 2-for-6 for a grand total of two yards through the Longhorns’ first four drives. He led Texas to three punts, while Bijan Robinson fumbled the ball away on the opening drive of the game.

Luckily for Texas, Iowa State is off to a slow start as well. The Cyclones lead just 3-0 early in the second quarter. Sarkisian didn’t wait for a full half to try and jump start the offense, putting Card in for the team’s fifth drive.

So far, it hasn’t made a huge difference. Card completed his first pass to Robinson for two yards, but the drive stalled out and Texas punted once again.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian's decision to bench Casey Thompson and play Hudson Card was the right move. Thompson was missing open receivers. Had to happen. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 7, 2021

Card was the Week 1 starter, and played well in Texas’ win over then-No. 23 Louisiana. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, adding a score on the ground.

The next week, he was 8-for-15 for just 61 yards against Arkansas, when Sarkisian made the switch. Thompson went 5-for-8 for 57 yards and added 44 rushing yards against the Hogs, but it was too little, too late in a 40-21 loss.

Thompson has played pretty well, throwing for 1,554 yards, 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions, and completing 64-percent of his throws. He has a pair of five-touchdown games, in a win over Texas Tech and the team’s brutal blown game against Oklahoma. He’s led the offense in its three straight losses, though, and was pretty ineffective at times in that stretch, especially the 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State.

Most seem to agree with the decision, at least for tonight.

Like the switch to Hudson Card at quarterback by Sark. Thompson was clearly off tonight. Card with a chance to put his name back in the mix for Texas. — Matthew Boncosky (@mboncosky) November 7, 2021

BJ Foster forces a fumble recovered by Ben Davis and Texas get the ball back with Hudson Card on the field at quarterback. Casey Thompson has looked out of sorts tonight — it was time to give Card a chance. — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) November 7, 2021

We’ll see if the change sticks, and if Card can find a spark for the Longhorns, as they try and upset ISU and get back in the win column.

Tonight’s game is being broadcast on FS1.