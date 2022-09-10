Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers Leaves Game After Brutal Hit

A dream start for the Texas Longhorns against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon has quickly turned into a nightmare. Quinn Ewers just exited the game with an apparent injury.

Ewers, who started the game nine of 12 for 134 yards, took a big hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner late in the first quarter. The rising star landed directly on his left shoulder area.

"Quinn Ewers walks off the field after taking a big hit," said FOX College Football.

Ewers remained on the ground for several minutes before getting to his feet and walking off under his own power with a few medical staffers.

Unfortunately, after spending a few minutes in the medical tent Ewers is heading back to the locker room. Hudson Card is in at quarterback for the Longhorns.

"Texas QB Quinn Ewers is being taken to the locker room," said Brian Davis.

It's still unclear if Quinn Ewers will be able to return in this one, but it doesn't look promising. What a shame considering how well Ewers was playing to start this one.

Texas and Alabama are tied at 10 early in the second quarter. Tune into FOX to catch the action.