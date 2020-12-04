Texas RB Keaontay Ingram Reacts To Rumor He’s Leaving Longhorns Program

The Texas football program seems to be nearing a state of disarray. As the Longhorns close out 2020 without meeting any of their lofty expectations for the season, the team must now worry about losing important players.

Keaontay Ingram became just another key piece to reportedly want out of Austin. On Thursday night, reports surfaced implying that the former four-star running back would opt-out of this season’s final two games and then likely transfer. According to 247Sports’ Chip Brown, he stopped going to practice earlier this week.

But Ingram wasn’t too happy with the vast media coverage that arose last night. He disagreed with his characterization in the stories, as his news to share was leaked to the public.

Here’s what Ingram said:

“Lol Can I please opt for the sake of an injury without…..media criticizing every little thing I do …..lol let me breathe a little!!!!! God bless and stay safe !!!” he tweeted early on Friday morning.

Ingram’s tweet does provide more context to an otherwise simple story. The running back clearly has multiple reasons for his decision as the reports continue to roll in.

Still, the gist of the story remains the same: Ingram is headed out of Texas. The Longhorns will lose their third-leading rusher this season and a talented pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Ingram becomes just another top recruited player to leave Tom Herman’s program in the last few weeks. Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2022 class, decommitted from Texas and opted to go to Ohio State. The news disappointed Longhorns fans as they saw another top high school player commit to a different powerhouse.

As 2020 wanes for Texas football, the 5-3 Longhorns will have to decide on Herman’s future with the program. For a team with hopes of returning to national prominence, it looks like the 45-year-old might not be the man for the job.

Texas will close out this year’s campaign with two more games, starting on Saturday, Dec. 5 against Kansas State.