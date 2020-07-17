Texas Fans Not Happy With Tom Herman After Latest Recruiting Loss

Alabama fans were undoubtedly delighted to add offensive linemen and brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer to their recruiting ranks. The decision has fans at another major program—Texas football—very upset.

But given that the Brockermeyer brothers are legacies at Texas, Longhorn Nation wasn’t thrilled by the blown opportunity to land the pair of star offensive linemen. Their brother Luke is a current linebacker while their father, Blake, is a legend for the program.

So it should come as no surprise that Texas head coach Tom Herman is getting the blame for that big whiff. Given that offensive line is a position of need for the team, fans were especially furious that the Longhorns couldn’t land the two elite prospects.

Fans have since starting taking to Twitter to express their disappointment with Herman. Some are suggesting that his job might now be at further risk over the missed recruiting opportunity.

“Tom Herman not getting the Brockermeyers might have put his job in jeopardy,” one person write. “Nick Saban just keeps beating Texas.”

“Ouch… yeah, this one stings,” another fan wrote. “Can’t really blame ‘em though. We’ve gotta make it happen on the field.”

“Texas f’d this up royally,” another eloquently wrote.

Tom Herman has had little trouble bringing in solid recruiting classes in his first few years at Texas. But a 22-14 regular season record with only one Big 12 Championship Game appearance isn’t going to cut it with the Longhorns.

2020 will be a crucial year for Herman, who has a golden opportunity to dethrone Oklahoma now that he doesn’t have to contend with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts.

But his job didn’t get any easier today.