Texas Recruits Name The State’s Most-Overrated Program

The 2020 college football season came to a close with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide winning yet another national title.

It’s impossible to argue there has been a better college football team in the country over the past decade. But while Alabama has been dominant every year, other programs have promised to do the same, but can’t seem to live up to expectations.

Each and every season, a handful of teams are overhyped. For the past few years, the Texas Longhorns have been the butt of many jokes.

The Longhorns seemingly bring in top talent every year, but can’t capitalize. In fact, even recruits from the state of Texas think the Longhorns are one of the most overrated programs in thee country.

32 of the state’s top recruits reportedly spoke with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and named Texas as the state’s most overrated program.

Here are some of the responses:

Texas. They get tons of highly rated recruits but can’t seem to put those super talented guys on the field and have them pan out

Univ of Texas , they get top guys every year but don’t put any in the league

Texas, because they get 4-5 Star recruits every year but can’t do anything with them

Ouch.

Of course, a former Alabama assistant is hoping to turn the program around. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took over as the head coach at Texas just days after leading the Tide to a 52-24 win over Ohio State in the national title game.

Can he do any better than Tom Herman? We’ll find out in the coming months.