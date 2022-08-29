Texas Reveals Controversial Plan For The 2022 Season

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is going with a secretive approach to personnel for the season opener--and likely beyond.

According to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson, Sarkisian will not be providing an official depth chart for this week's game against Louisiana-Monroe.

In fact, Sarkisian is apparently "not expected" release a depth chart at any point this upcoming season.

"Clearly, things could change but that's Sarkisian's plan right now," Richardson wrote.

Sarkisian has already gone public with his most important roster decision, naming Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback earlier this month.

He's far from the only coach who plays things extremely close to the vest when it comes to releasing this kind of information, but if you're asking us, this type of uber-secrecy is a waste of time for any program.

It's not a major outrage if Sarkisian withholds a depth chart all year long, but the odds of doing so giving the Longhorns a tangible competitive advantage are very slim.