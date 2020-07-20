Texas Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Stadium Capacity

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has a seating capacity of 95,000 to 100,000 fans for football games.

But it won’t be holding anywhere near that number of people in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. On Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported that Texas would be cutting stadium capacity in half for 2020 football games.

This report was confirmed when screen-grabs of a message from Texas AD Chris Del Conte to season-ticket holders. In his message, Del Conte explained that season-ticket holders will still get seats, but they may need to be moved to other sections.

This decision falls in line with Texas governor Greg Abbott’s discussions with colleges, where schools agreed to limit stadiums to a 50-percent maximum capacity. Texas sold more than half of their seats via season tickets last year. It may be hard for the Longhorns to do so again.

Longhorns planning on 50 percent capacity for home football games https://t.co/EC4tU4B3yH — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 20, 2020

The status of college football in Texas and around the country is still very much in flux, though.

While the Big 12 conference has stopped short of canceling games, some other schools have done that job for them. Oklahoma State vs. Oregon State and Kansas vs. New Hampshire have already been canceled.

The issue of enforcing social distancing and safe behavior at football stadiums is also something that must be addressed as quickly as possible.

There are a lot of issues that still need to be addressed in college football. But at least some teams are taking some steps to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.