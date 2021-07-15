Texas Star Bijan Robinson Reveals Why He Wears No. 5

We’ve heard of plenty of players who wear certain numbers because of athletes that they look up to and want to model their games after.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who wears No. 5, says his inspiration is one of the most dynamic and explosive players we’ve ever seen at the college level. Robinson told reporters at Big 12 Media Days that he chose his number because of USC legend Reggie Bush.

Robinson, tweeted 247Sports’ Taylor Gaspar Estest, wants to be a “wow” type of player with the ball in his hands, the way Bush was for the Trojans.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson said he wants to be a 'wow' type of player every time he touches the ball like Reggie Bush was at USC. He also wears No. 5 because of @ReggieBush. — Taylor Gaspar Estes (@TaylorEstes247) July 15, 2021

Of course, Robinson has a ways to go before his on-field impact can be compared to Bush’s, but he’s off to a great start. In 2020, the onetime five-star recruit rushed for 703 yards and four touchdowns on only 86 carries, good for 8.2 yards per attempt.

Robinson also added 196 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches. He closed his freshman campaign out with 183 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in a 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

“One of the keys, for me, every year I’ve called plays is I’ve always had a 1,000 rusher, so I believe in running the ball,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said at Big 12 Media Day today. “For Bijan, he didn’t have a lot of carries a year ago, so understanding that workload is going to be adjustment for him.

“It’s not about talent or work ethic. He’s extremely talented with really good vision. He’s got breakaway speed. Good hands. He’s an unbelievable human being and a great leader.”