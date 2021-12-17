Texas Starting QB Casey Thompson Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Texas is going to have a new starting quarterback for the 2022 season (likely Quinn Ewers).

Because of that, quarterback Casey Thompson is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

Texas starting QB Casey Thompson has entered the portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 17, 2021

Thompson has played with the Longhorns the last three seasons but was the main starter in only one of them (this season).

He finished the 2021 season with 2,113 yards through the air along with 24 touchdowns to just nine interceptions.

He had three games where he threw for five or more touchdowns, the last of which came on Nov. 13 against Kansas. Texas lost 57-56 in overtime, but Thompson finished with 358 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

Thompson will highly likely go to a school that has an immediate need at quarterback. Some of those include Virginia Tech, North Carolina (if Sam Howell declares for the NFL Draft), TCU, Houston, Pittsburgh, and many others.

Before committing to Texas, Thompson was the sixth-ranked player in Oklahoma and the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the country, per 247Sports Composite.