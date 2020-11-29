College Football Analyst Calls For Major Coach To Be Fired

USA TODAY college football writer Dan Wolken has seen enough from Tom Herman to know that the Texas Longhorns head coach isn’t the right man for the job.

Herman has been at Texas since 2017. After Friday’s loss to Iowa State, Herman is 30-18 leading the Longhorns program. That’s not bad, but it’s probably not good enough.

Wolken believes that while Herman might not get fired due to the pandemic, it’s obvious that a change is necessary.

“There’s no firing yet, and maybe there won’t be due to the tricky finances of the COVID-19 pandemic and his large contract. But with a 30-18 record at Texas, no momentum on any front and recruits bailing, the writing is on the wall. He’s not the guy for the job, and if he was it would be apparent by now. We were wrong,” Wolken wrote.

Wolken added that Herman has surprised everyone with his lack of success at Texas.

“It would cost Texas roughly $15.4 million to fire him, which is no small amount. But with Herman having established no pathway to prominence in Year 4, it would also be completely justified.”

Herman, meanwhile, refused to speculate about his future following Friday’s loss.

“That’s not for me to decide,” Herman said. “I feel like where we have the program right now compared to where it was when we took over, the future is very bright. We’ve won a lot of big games in our time here. (Texas) didn’t win the conference championship two years ago when we made the game, played for an opportunity to go to that game today and lost in the last couple of minutes. But I feel great about the trajectory of our program and where we’re headed, and the things that are on the horizon.”