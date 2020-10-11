The 2020 college football season was supposed to be a breakout year for Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns. Sam Ehlinger was back at quarterback for one final season and the Big 12 was as wide open as it’s been in a while. Oklahoma needed to replace several notable players, as the Sooners were not the clear favorite in the conference.

Texas came into the 2020 season as a Big 12 frontrunner and an apparent College Football Playoff contender. Big things were expected from the Austin, Texas program.

Instead, though, Herman’s team has fallen on its face. Texas was upset by TCU last weekend and the Longhorns lost a heartbreaking four-overtime game to Oklahoma on Saturday. Texas fell to the Sooners despite Lincoln Riley’s team playing multiple quarterbacks and making several mistakes.

“A lot of them are self-inflicted wounds, and I’m disappointed,” Herman said postgame. “It’s my job to make sure that they don’t happen.”

While Texas probably won’t be moving on from Herman anytime soon, the head coach is now firmly on the hot seat.

247Sports writes that his time in Austin could be running out:

He’s recruited the talent. He’s had the time. He’s had the quarterback. He’s had the resources. Yet things remain static as they’ve ever been. Herman is 27-17 as Texas’ head coach. That’s better than the six years that preceded his tenure 46-42. But things aren’t fixed if an underperforming team performs slightly better. The problem remains, and it seems systemic. It’s too early to know if Herman’s slow start will put his job in jeopardy. COVID-19 has impacted every athletic department in the country, and the Longhorns are expected to bleed $54.3 million in revenue this fiscal year. Herman, who received a contract extension following the 2018 season, carries a hefty buyout in the range of $15 million or $20 million, according to those familiar with the program. That’s no small sum. It’s also not a large enough fence to keep the wolves out if boosters really want a change in Austin — and if they really think Urban Meyer would be interested in righting this ship.

The pandemic does making coaching moves more difficult, so perhaps it’ll buy Herman another season or two to figure things out.

But he needs to do that quickly.

Texas will have a bye week this upcoming Saturday before taking on Baylor.