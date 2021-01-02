Texas Is Reportedly On Verge Of Head Coaching Hire

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns shocked the college football world by firing head coach Tom Herman.

The decision comes just a few weeks after athletic director Chris Del Conte suggested that Herman would be back for the 2021 season. “With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach,” the statement read. “There’s still more work to be done, but I’m excited to watch our players and program move forward.”

Well, that turned out to be a lie. On Saturday afternoon, Texas fired Herman and it appears the Longhorns already had a replacement lined up.

According to a report from Longhorns insider Chip Brown, Texas plans to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to be its new head coach.

BREAKING: #Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian is expected to be named the new coach at #Texas, replacing Tom Herman, who was fired Saturday, multiple sources told Horns247.https://t.co/hC1KXr2VPr — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) January 2, 2021

The decision comes less than 24 hours after Alabama’s dominant victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl. Sarkisian led one of the most potent offenses in college football all season long.

The Crimson Tide led the nation in points scored per game – with teams that played at least 10 games.

Sarkisian has a checkered past as a head coach, but rebuilt his brand at Alabama. He owns a 46-35 record as a head coach at Washington and USC.

Now he’ll be back in the driver’s seat – this time at one of the most established brands in college football.

Sark is back.