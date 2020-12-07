Urban Meyer appears to have passed on the University of Texas head football coaching job.

247Sports’ Chip Brown reported on Sunday night that Urban Meyer has informed Texas officials that he will likely be staying retired. Meyer is reportedly not interested in returning to coaching due to health reasons.

“The possibility of three-time national championship coach Urban Meyer ending up at Texas appears to have come to an end after Meyer indicated to Texas he’s leaning toward not coaching again due to health reasons, a university source told Horns247. Horns247 reported Sunday if Texas couldn’t land Meyer, there’s a chance Tom Herman will remain as coach of the Texas Longhorns,” the Texas football insider reported.

Does this mean Tom Herman is keeping his job? Or will the Longhorns target someone else?

That remains to be seen.

247Sports added that Texas has done “research” on four coaching targets outside of the former Ohio State head coach.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, Penn State coach James Franklin and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are among the coaches Texas has researched, according to sources.

Will Texas pull the plug on Herman to hire one of those four coaches? And, in the case of someone like James Franklin, would he even take the job?

Texas football is in a tough spot right now.