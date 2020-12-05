Report: Texas Has 2 Backup Choices If Urban Meyer Says No

The Texas Longhorns haven’t fired Tom Herman yet, but the Big 12 head coach appears to be on his way out. If Texas’ boosters get their way, Urban Meyer will be on the way in.

The former Ohio State head coach is choice No. 1 for the Longhorns.

Football Scoop reported on Thursday night that Texas officials had met with Meyer. The Longhorns are trying very hard to convince Meyer to take the job.

“They’re doing everything they can do to convince him,” a source with connections to Meyer told Football Scoop.

Meyer, though, appears to be happy in retirement, working for FOX. Many of his right-hand men – Mickey Marotti, Mark Pantoni – still work at Ohio State, and it’s unclear if Meyer would want to convince them to leave the Buckeyes for the Longhorns.

So, it feels like a longshot that Meyer will take the job. If he passes, who will the Longhorns turn to? CBS Sports has two names.

If Meyer isn’t interested, look for the pecking order to start with Penn State’s James Franklin with Oregon’s Mario Cristobal next in line. Not helping the situation: Last month, Herman lost Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2022. Ewers dropped Texas and committed to Ohio State.

Cristobal would be a very good hire. Franklin probably would, too, though he hasn’t been crushing it at Penn State this season.

Texas, meanwhile, is set to play at Kansas State today.