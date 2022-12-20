Texas Wide Receiver Is Reportedly No Longer With Team

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall is no longer with the program, according to Inside Texas of On3.

Hall transferred to Texas this season after spending one year at Alabama. In three games with the Longhorns, he had just one reception.

Since Hall is reportedly no longer with Texas, he's expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Hall, a former four-star recruit, could very well end up playing for his third program in three years.

Hall was arrested in August on criminal mischief charges. He was suspended indefinitely by the team.

Fast forward to late October, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian opened up about Hall's future.

“As far as Agiye goes, obviously it’s been a bit of a journey since he’s been here,” Sarkisian said. “He’s had some ups and had some downs. At this moment in time, if we can preserve his redshirt I think that would be in the best interest of him and the best interest of us.”

We'll see if Hall can reach his full potential elsewhere.