Early Thursday morning, Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles made headlines with a post on social media.

The talented wide receiver posted a message about the upcoming college football season. He suggested he won’t “play another snap” due to the racial injustices that have garnered headlines in recent weeks.

Most recently, the death of George Floyd while in police custody sparked protests against police brutality around the country. Eagles posted a message questioning if athletics should be the main focus right now.

“Okay so for all my brothers out there that are student athletes, do you really think athletics should be a main focus right now during this time that we live in?” he said in the statement.

Here’s the rest of what he had to say:

“At the end of the day if that is the main focus I find you blind to the fact that your platform can change this. Thousands of people come to watch for Entertainment, revenue is built from that, money is generated from us. If it wasn’t for athletics we would’t have coaches/trainers. Doctors wouldn’t [perform] as many [surgeries], etc. the list goes on. I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play Another snap with the platform I have that effects majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play. Know your value is all I’m saying. Athletics brings people together all over but at the end of the day I’m not going to play another snap knowing what’s going on in our society due to color and the system being broken… i just can’t…….let’s look at the bigger picture. Don’t care if you yellow or blue that goes for every athlete/Supporter out there.”

Eagles is the top returning wide receiver for the Longhorns heading into the 2020 college football season.

He racked up 32 receptions for 522 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.