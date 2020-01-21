The Spun

The Final Score Of Texas-WVU Is A Nightmare For Longhorn Fans

A closeup of Shaka Smart during a Texas Game.AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Shaka Smart of the Texas Longhorns reacts as his team is defeated by the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 72-61at the Frank Erwin Center on November 29, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Texas basketball nearly upset Kansas over the weekend before falling by nine. Any encouragement the team could have gotten from that performance was totally lost during tonight’s game at WVU.

The Longhorns were obliterated in Morgantown, falling behind by 25 at halftime and by more than 40 in the second half before ultimately losing 97-59. The final score only tells part of the ugliness.

This was one of the worst losses in Texas history.

If there was one play that summed up this brutal night for the Longhorns, it is the one captured below.

A Texas player saves the ball from going out of bounds and throws it into the backcourt. Everybody on Texas stops playing, while WVU’s Oscar Tshiebwe hustles after the loose ball, corrals it and goes in for a dunk.

At 12-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12, Texas’ season isn’t over yet, but they had better turn things around quickly.

A non-conference game against LSU awaits the Longhorns this weekend before a road trip to TCU next week.


