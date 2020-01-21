The Final Score Of Texas-WVU Is A Nightmare For Longhorn Fans

Texas basketball nearly upset Kansas over the weekend before falling by nine. Any encouragement the team could have gotten from that performance was totally lost during tonight’s game at WVU.

The Longhorns were obliterated in Morgantown, falling behind by 25 at halftime and by more than 40 in the second half before ultimately losing 97-59. The final score only tells part of the ugliness.

This was one of the worst losses in Texas history.

What a response to the debacle in the Little Apple. That 97-59 beatdown by WVU was the fifth-worst loss in Texas history and their worst since 1983. — Joedy McCreary (@JoedyMcCreary) January 21, 2020

If there was one play that summed up this brutal night for the Longhorns, it is the one captured below.

A Texas player saves the ball from going out of bounds and throws it into the backcourt. Everybody on Texas stops playing, while WVU’s Oscar Tshiebwe hustles after the loose ball, corrals it and goes in for a dunk.

Good job, good effort Texas pic.twitter.com/m5obidchiK — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 21, 2020

At 12-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12, Texas’ season isn’t over yet, but they had better turn things around quickly.

A non-conference game against LSU awaits the Longhorns this weekend before a road trip to TCU next week.