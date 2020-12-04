The Latest On Tom Herman, Urban Meyer At Texas

With two games remaining in 2020, the Texas Longhorns already have set their sights on the future. After coming into the year with lofty expectations under head coach Tom Herman, the team finds itself at 5-3, already falling short of where it hoped to be.

Now, the Longhorns need to figure out what the plan is moving forward. Texas fans would tell you that Herman isn’t the answer, but the program needs to find a viable replacement. Quickly, one name emerged at the top of the school’s wish list: Urban Meyer.

The former Buckeyes head coach and current FOX Sports analyst would be the ultimate get for the Longhorns. Already, Texas has pulled out all of the stops to lure him out of coaching retirement.

“They’re doing everything they can do to convince him,” a source with direct knowledge of the talks between Texas officials and Meyer said, via Football Scoop.

On Friday morning, Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls gave his latest information on the Longhorns’ coaching situation. According to him, no decisions have been made, but could happen in the near future.

Latest update: No final decision on Tom Herman has been made, but Urban Meyer still in play. If Texas loses Saturday, something "could happen" Sunday. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) December 4, 2020

Bohls didn’t stop there. In a response to a comment on his previous tweet, he clarified Texas’s position on the situation.

First, he reaffirmed the Longhorns desire to bring on Meyer, if the former Ohio State legend wants to lead the program. Bohls continued by saying that if Texas can get a high-profile coach, then a change will be made. That means, even if Tom Herman can win out, his time in Austin might be nearing its end.

Bohls ended his comments by saying that it’s unlikely that all of the top candidates would decline an offer from Texas.

Of course, that goes without saying. They obviously want Urban Meyer and have decided they'll make a change IF Texas can get Meyer or someone else really good. Winning Saturday won't save Herman's job. Bunch of top candidates saying no could, but that isn't likely. https://t.co/FNdJck6O4y — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) December 4, 2020

There’s definitely a lot to pick through here, but one thing seems pretty certain: if Urban Meyer wants the job in Austin, it’s essentially his.

Texas closes out its season starting on Saturday, Dec. 5 at noon against Kansas State. Stay tuned for the Longhorns decision regarding the program’s head coach over the coming weeks.