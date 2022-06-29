The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country.

Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.

Hill has not narrowed down a timeframe for a commitment. In addition to officially visiting Texas last weekend, he also recently took officials to USC, Alabama and Oklahoma and made an unofficial trip to A&M.

Hill is the No. 1 linebacker, No. 2 player in the state of Texas and the No. 14 player in the 2023 class nationally, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder compiled 131 total tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, three pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Hill was named Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP and Class 5A first-team All-State while also earning MaxPreps Junior All-American honors.