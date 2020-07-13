The University of Texas is renaming its football field to “promote diversity,” the school announced on Monday.

The Longhorns’ current field name – the Joe Jamail Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium – is named after the late Joe Jamail, who died in 2015. Jamail was a wealthy Texas alum. He donated large sums of money to the university. Texas named the field after him in 1997 as a result.

There’s no apparent controversy surrounding Jamail or his family. Instead, Jamail’s family made the request to the University of Texas to change the field name to be more inclusive and promote diversity.

The University of Texas will change the Joe Jamail Field to the Earl Campbell-Ricky Williams Field. The field honors Texas’ two Heisman winners – Earl Campbell (1977) and Ricky Williams (1998), two of the best players to ever suit up for the Longhorns.

The eyes of Texas stays but is re-contextualized for understanding. Moore Hall to be renamed. Changes for Painter Hall and new name for football field and Whittier statue will be built. Earl Campbell- Ricky Williams field https://t.co/eiBvk1g26j — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) July 13, 2020

This is an awesome request from the Jamail family. The field name will now reflect the legacies left behind by Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. The change will be made ahead of the 2020 season.

Texas football enters the 2020 season as a major Big 12 contender. Sam Ehlinger is entering his senior year. The Longhorns’ biggest rival – the Oklahoma Sooners – is expected to trot out a freshman at quarterback in 2020. That differential in experience could make the difference for Texas this season.

The Longhorns will take to the newly renamed Earl Campbell-Ricky Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this fall.