Tom Herman Apologizes For What Happened On Longhorn Network

Texas is having a solid recruiting cycle. The Longhorns class currently ranks No. 9 nationally, as we move through the first day of the early signing period. Tom Herman made some headlines this morning, but not for the reasons he was probably hoping today.

Longhorn Network is doing plenty of signing day coverage today, and at one point, panned to the Texas coaches in their war room for the day. Herman greeted them with a double-bird salute.

Another Texas coach followed in kind. Clearly, they didn’t realize the cameras were broadcasting live, but it was still a bizarre moment.

During his press conference, Herman apologized for the middle fingers to the camera. He explained that he was retelling a story about Oklahoma fans, of all things, when the cameras turned on.

Tom Herman opens up his press conference with an apology for today's double bird on LHN. Says he was recounting an old story and was unaware that he was live. Herman reiterates that he has no ill will toward the network. #HookEm — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) December 18, 2019

Herman said he was retelling the story of his first Texas-OU experience where OU fans were flipping off the Horns: "Regardless, it was poor judgement on my part and I do apologize for that." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) December 18, 2019

That probably makes more sense than Tom Herman flipping off his own school’s television network, so I tend to believe him. It certainly is more a weird moment than some major scandal, but the Longhorns head coach would probably like it back either way.

Texas signed all 16 of its commits today, headlined by five-star running back Bijan Robinson and four-star quarterback Hudson Card.

The team hemorrhaged recruits during the season, but still has a solid core, and plenty of room to work in players available late, or potential transfers before National Signing Day in February.