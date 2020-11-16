Tom Herman Commented On The Urban Meyer Rumors Today

Texas football is 5-2 overall and has won three games in a row, but head coach Tom Herman still can’t dodge rumors of his old boss Urban Meyer coming to take his job.

Herman is 30-17 at Texas since taking over the program in 2017. However, his inability to register enough marquee wins has been one of the reasons why some Longhorn fans are calling for him to be dismissed.

Given the status of Texas as a premier program and Meyer’s availability, it is not surprising that he’s been linked to the Longhorns. Herman has heard the whispers, and he addressed them today in his media session.

In a lengthy answer, Herman said he is not focused on any rumors about his job being in jeopardy, but did assert that the talk about Meyer has a way of harming Texas’ recruiting efforts.

Herman asked if he's concerned about Urban Meyer rumors: "No. Not at all. I’m concerned about our players. I’m concerned about this program. I’m concerned about beating Kansas." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 16, 2020

Tom Herman said the Urban Meyer rumors hurt the Longhorns in recruiting because opposing schools just hit print and show it to recruits to use against Texas. He described how difficult it is to fight reports by unnamed sources — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 16, 2020

The easiest way for Herman to quiet any Meyer talk is to continue to win. His team is ranked 22nd in the country right now, with a trip to Kansas on the docket for this weekend.

Texas “should” win that game, which would make them 6-2 on the season. The team’s final two regular season games are against Iowa State and Kansas State.

How those games go could determine how this season is defined for the Longhorns–and whether or not Herman’s job is actually secure.