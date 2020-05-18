Tom Herman and Lincoln Riley arrived at Texas and Oklahoma respectively in the same year, but thus far Riley and the Sooners have ruled the Big 12 Conference.

In a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, the Longhorns head coach addressed what it will take to finally end the Sooners’ run of conference titles. He says that recruiting elite talent and developing that talent will be very important.

Herman also noted that it’s hard to make headway when the Sooners have so many elite quarterbacks going in the first and second round of the NFL Draft. He feels that Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts were “really, really special.”

“So what’s it going to take? It’s going to take a continued effort to recruit elite talent and to develop that talent and then hopefully one of these days they’ll stop having first- and second-round draft picks at quarterback,” Herman said. “But we’ve played draft picks, that’s certainly not an excuse at all… but those three guys they’ve had in the last three years were special — really, really special.”

Ultimately, Herman believes that he has Texas on the right track and that the Red River Showdown is going to be more competitive in the years to come.

“We feel like we’re building something here that is sustainable and that rivalry is going to be, on a national perspective, I still think it’s the greatest rivalry in all of college sports because of the venue, because of the two states, because of the history of it,” Herman said. “We’ve got to do our part in making sure that we win some more of those battles.”

The Longhorns are 1-3 against the Sooners since Herman took over in 2017.

Will Tom Herman and Texas beat Oklahoma in 2020?