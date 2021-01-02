Breaking: Texas Has Fired Head Coach Tom Herman

Tom Herman is done at Texas.

In a shocking move officially announced on Saturday morning, the Texas Longhorns announced that head coach Tom Herman is out.

Herman was believed to be safe for the 2021 season, as the school seemed to indicate he would return after a reported failed run at Urban Meyer. However, that is no longer the case.

Texas announced on Saturday morning that Herman is out.

Texas has fired Tom Herman. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2CqtN14Ioz — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 2, 2021

The Longhorns will owe Herman about $15 million in buyout money, along with nearly $24 million in buyout money for the coaching staff.

The college football world is pretty stunned by this move.

Texas, meanwhile, already has its eyes on a new head coach.

247Sports is reporting that Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to land the job.

Steve Sarkisian, a former head coach at Washington and USC who is coordinating the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense this season at Alabama, is expected to be named the new head coach at Texas, replacing Tom Herman, multiple sources told Horns247.

Sarkisian has been Alabama’s offensive coordinator for two seasons. He’s been linked to a couple of different jobs, including the Auburn one, but none as big as Texas.

The Longhorns are reportedly expected to announce the hire soon.