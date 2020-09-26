Tom Herman Is Getting Crushed For Texas’ Performance Today

The criticism for Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman isn’t going away anytime soon.

Herman has disappointed so far in his Longhorns’ career. He was supposed to elevate Texas into a yearly College Football Playoff-contending program, but that has not happened.

Some thought that would finally happen in 2020, but the Longhorns are already disappointing. Texas, the No. 8 team in the country, is on the verge of an upset loss against Texas Tech.

Herman is getting ripped on social media for his team’s showing.

“Tom Herman’s Houston teams would beat his Texas teams,” college football reporter Chris Vannini tweeted.

“Tom Herman got his mulligan last year. There are no excuses for this,” Clarence Hill tweeted.

“Tom Herman seat is on fire. Giving up 56 to Texas Tech. That ain’t it chief,” another college football fan tweeted.

Those fans might want to get a do-over on their tweets, though. Texas has stormed all the way back and forced overtime against Texas Tech.

TEXAS TIES THINGS UP WITH UNDER A MINUTE 😳 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/OplDXvaepL — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 26, 2020

Still, this isn’t really the performance you want from the No. 8 team in the country.

We’ll see if Texas can pull out a win in overtime. The game is being televised on FOX.