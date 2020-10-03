The Spun

Tom Herman Is Getting Roasted Following Texas' Loss Today

A closeup of Tom Herman.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the first half of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tom Herman’s seat got a little warmer today.

Texas entered the 2020 college football season as a Big 12 favorite and College Football Playoff contender. Following Oklahoma’s upset loss last weekend, the Longhorns were probably the team to beat in the conference.

Until today, that is.

Texas, the No. 9 team in the country, was upset by unranked TCU, 33-31. The loss dropped the Longhorns to 2-1 on the season.

Herman, 45, is in his fourth season leading the Texas program. The Longhorns have been solid during his tenure, but have mostly underperformed when it matters most. The Texas head coach is getting roasted on social media today.

“Texas is severely overrated. Tom Herman with all the resources in the world cannot take that program to the next level,” one fan tweeted.

Texas is NOT back. Their defense is atrocious. They needed a miracle to beat Texas Tech last week. This loss to TCU is going to have people giving Tom Herman the side eye,” another fan added.

Tom Herman fleeced the entire Texas university. Somehow this man convinced everyone he was an offensive mastermind by…tempo and basic slants every run,” one fan said.

Texas will look to rebound next weekend against Texas Tech. The Longhorns are scheduled to take on Oklahoma next Saturday at noon E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.


