Tom Herman Is Getting Roasted Following Texas’ Loss Today

Tom Herman’s seat got a little warmer today.

Texas entered the 2020 college football season as a Big 12 favorite and College Football Playoff contender. Following Oklahoma’s upset loss last weekend, the Longhorns were probably the team to beat in the conference.

Until today, that is.

Texas, the No. 9 team in the country, was upset by unranked TCU, 33-31. The loss dropped the Longhorns to 2-1 on the season.

Texas fumbled the go-ahead TD at the goal line 😐 pic.twitter.com/En81aK71Kx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2020

Herman, 45, is in his fourth season leading the Texas program. The Longhorns have been solid during his tenure, but have mostly underperformed when it matters most. The Texas head coach is getting roasted on social media today.

“Texas is severely overrated. Tom Herman with all the resources in the world cannot take that program to the next level,” one fan tweeted.

“Texas is NOT back. Their defense is atrocious. They needed a miracle to beat Texas Tech last week. This loss to TCU is going to have people giving Tom Herman the side eye,” another fan added.

“Tom Herman fleeced the entire Texas university. Somehow this man convinced everyone he was an offensive mastermind by…tempo and basic slants every run,” one fan said.

Texas will look to rebound next weekend against Texas Tech. The Longhorns are scheduled to take on Oklahoma next Saturday at noon E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.