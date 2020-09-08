ESPN Names Big 12 Coach On The Hottest Seat

With how bizarre this college football season promises to be, it stands to reason that there will be less coaching movement this fall. Texas football coach Tom Herman still needs to show some progress this fall, after a stagnant 2019.

In 2018, quarterback Sam Ehlinger famously declared that “Texas is back” after leading the team to a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. It was the 10th win of the season for the Longhorns, the first double-digit win campaign for the program since 2009, when Mack Brown led the team to the BCS National Championship Game, where it fell to Alabama. It was Texas’ first New Year’s Six/BCS Bowl win since the 2008 Fiesta Bowl.

There were some indicators that things could slide in 2019, and slide they did. The Longhorns lost a ton of talent around Ehlinger, and wound up going 8-5. with a 5-4 Big 12 record. If Herman doesn’t build back toward the 2018 season, he could find his seat hot.

In a new season preview, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach went through and made a bunch of predictions for every conference participating this year, including a “hot seat” coach for the leagues. For the Big 12, Tom Herman gets that ignominious tag. It may make the most sense of anyone though, as most of the schools expected to struggle have pretty new head coaches.

Which teams are going to play for the national title? Who will win the Heisman Trophy? Which coaches are on the hot seat?@Mark_Schlabach gives his predictions for every conference ⬇️ https://t.co/9771EnknJV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 8, 2020

This doesn’t mean that Schlabach thinks Herman will be fired, though. He has Texas having a pretty good season, with linebacker Joseph Ossai winning defensive player of the year, and defensive lineman Alfred Collins taking home defensive freshman of the year.

He also has Texas beating Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game in the conference’s best game of the year, but losing the conference crown to the Sooners, finishing second. He has Kansas State upsetting the Longhorns during the year, and Oklahoma getting revenge in the conference title game.

The Sooners have won four of the past six games in the Red River Rivalry (along with a 12-point victory over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 championship game), but the contests in Dallas have been exceptionally close. Each of the past six were decided by a touchdown or less. This year’s matchup at the Cotton Bowl will come down to the wire again, so I’ll go with the more experienced quarterback in Longhorns senior Sam Ehlinger, who has already started four times against the Sooners. UT won’t go 2-0 against Oklahoma this season, however, as Spencer Rattler and OU’s improved defense will avenge the loss in the Big 12 title game to punch a ticket to the CFP for the fourth straight season.

If all that happens, Tom Herman should be very safe. Still, losing the conference to OU yet again, even with a head-to-head win, would sting.

[ESPN]