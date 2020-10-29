College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman’s Major Recruiting Loss

In August, Tom Herman and Texas football landed Quinn Ewers, the top rising junior quarterback in the country. Just over two months later, he decommitted.

“The more I’ve considered, the more I’ve come to realize I didn’t explore all options as thoroughly as I would have liked,” Ewers wrote on Twitter in his announcement about the decision. “Therefore, I’ve decided to de-commit and reassess the situation before making such an important decision for my future.”

Ewers is now a free agent once again. Many of the country’s recruiting experts believer they know where he’s ending up though: with Herman’s former school, the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU has had a lot of success recruiting Texas through the years, and this would be a huge signature win against the in-state power.

Tom Herman is already under tremendous pressure at Texas, for a lack of on-field success outside of a strong 2018 season. Losing a recruit of this magnitude has to string in a big way as well, and hurts any case he has about what the program is building. Fans of other programs love throwing shade at Texas whenever possible, and are having a field day today.

Texas loses a game and becomes a toxic online hellscape and then suddenly can’t figure out how it loses a big-time recruit? — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) October 29, 2020

Tom Herman……. How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/Vo7PjQOO0U — Daniel Welch (@DanielWelch8) October 29, 2020

Texas football is off to a very tough start to the 2020 season. The team lost to TCU, something it seems to do every year, and then blew a four-overtime game to what appears to be the worst Oklahoma team in years.

Their fans are already at a boiling point. Losing the quarterback of the future just cranked the heat up.

Wednesday’s decommitment by 2022 No. 1 QB Quinn Ewers is just the latest sign that recruits aren’t buying into Tom Herman’s vision for the program and that means that his tenure is now on the brink of collapse. https://t.co/6RRNlxvVTl — Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) October 29, 2020

Tom Herman was already on thin ice with his job… He has now lost the biggest recruit in the program's history… And he might be falling to 3-3 on Saturday… Texas might be looking for a new coach on Monday… — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevy14) October 29, 2020

This is a big loss for Tom Herman. No way to spin it. https://t.co/Yjfhnpzpmh — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) October 29, 2020

Quinn Ewers, who plays for the prestigious Southlake Carroll program in the Dallas/Fort Worth suburbs, is ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 among all quarterbacks in his class per 247Sports.

The Longhorns do have a shot at a big win this weekend, if they can hand No. 6 Oklahoma State its first loss.