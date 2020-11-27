Fans Are Calling For Tom Herman’s Job Once Again After Today’s Texas Loss

After back-to-back losses to TCU and Oklahoma, Texas football had won three games in a row, and climbed to No. 17 in the rankings. The pendulum swung back in the wrong direction for Tom Herman today against Iowa State.

Most fan bases would celebrate their coach being aggressive on fourth down. That may go for Texas as well, but Herman didn’t pick the right situations today.

Up 20-13 late in the third quarter, Texas went for it on 4th-and-8 from the Iowa State 48-yard line. Cameron Dicker completed a pass to Cade Brewer on a fake, but was three yards short of converting.

Iowa State cut the lead to 20-16 with a field goal after taking over on the short field. On the very next drive, Texas drove deep into Cyclones territory. Rather than push the lead to 23-16, Herman elected to go for it on a 4th and 3 from the ISU 13 yard line. Sam Ehlinger was stuffed. After trading drives, Iowa State took the 23-20 lead on a Breece Hall touchdown, and Dicker missed a bomb of a would-be game-tying field goal, giving the Cyclones the big win, and control of the Big 12.

NO. 13 IOWA STATE HANGS ON TO BEAT NO. 17 TEXAS IN AUSTIN! pic.twitter.com/Em1ECf49XC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2020

Texas football fans have been ready to run Tom Herman out of Austin after every loss this year. We may hit a new low today.

And yes, Tom Herman's long-term status in Austin is now incredibly uncertain. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 27, 2020

Tom Herman might leave the program how he found it. Middling, to be exact. That’s very #HornsUpForPeace energy. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 27, 2020

Texas just lost a game where it:

— punted twice

— gained 448 yards of offense/6.89 a play

— led for 58.5 minutes

— had the ball with the lead in the late 3Q/4Q three times

— pushed the ball to ISU territory 8 times in 10 possessions — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) November 27, 2020

Hey, Tom Herman—that’s CYberia, to you. And life isn’t so bad here. pic.twitter.com/JmuIXO3K8q — Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) November 27, 2020

With today’s loss, Texas is 30-18, with a 21-13 Big 12 record under Tom Herman. Today’s game moves him to 2-2 against Matt Campbell and Iowa State. It hasn’t helped that it has coincided with an incredible run by Oklahoma, but Texas fans and decision makers definitely expect to be closer to the top team in the league than the morass of teams in the middle of the Big 12.

That has not been the case, outside of a solid 2018 season, which still finished with four losses.

This is a tough year to make a big coaching move. So far, only South Carolina has opened up a Power Five job. Still, Texas has more resources than just about anyone, and may have the will to make a big move if this year doesn’t bounce back in a major way.