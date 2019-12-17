Tom Herman Officially Announces Texas’ Defensive Coordinator Hire

If there’s one thing Longhorn fans learned this season, it’s that Texas still has a long way to go. The “Texas is back” slogan seems to be a curse that doesn’t go away. But Tom Herman is taking the necessary steps to lift the Longhorns out of the dust, and his recent defensive coordinator hire could make all the difference.

Herman announced the official hiring of defensive coordinator Chris Ash on Tuesday afternoon. The Texas head coach released a statement regarding the hire.

“After taking a hard look at a lot of options at defensive coordinator, Chris was the one that continued to stand out,” Herman said, via Kaelen Jones of The Athletic. “We couldn’t be more excited what he’ll add to our staff. … We look forward to his arrival in Austin, getting to work, and him and his family joining the Longhorn family.”

You can read Herman’s full comments in the tweet below.

#Texas has officially announced its hire of new defensive coordinator Chris Ash. Here’s HC Tom Herman’s statement: pic.twitter.com/FL4lqH0Wmu — Kaelen Jones (@kaelenjones) December 17, 2019

The Texas head coach is clearly excited about what Ash brings to the table. While things didn’t work out for Ash during his time with Rutgers, he’s one of the better defensive coaches available. He previously coached at Ohio State with Herman.

The hope is that this new hire will help Texas regain a dominant defense to go along with a high powered, explosive offense. Perhaps this is the move that will help the Longhorns get back to being a national powerhouse.