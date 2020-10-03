The Spun

Tom Herman Reacts To Texas’ Upset Loss vs. TCU

Texas head coach Tom Herman running off the field after a game vs. Iowa State.

Another college football season, another disappointing showing by Tom Herman’s Texas Longhorns team.

No. 9 Texas was upset by unranked TCU on Saturday. The Longhorns fell to the Horned Frogs, 33-31, on Saturday afternoon.

This is Year 4 for Tom Herman at Texas. So far, the former Houston Cougars head coach has underperformed to a great degree. It doesn’t look like that’s going to change in 2020, either.

Herman reacted to Texas’ loss following the game, taking the blame for his team not performing at a high level.

“That’s on me to get them ready and find a way to make sure that we don’t beat ourselves,” Herman told reporters following the loss.

Herman’s Longhorns teams have consistently disappointed when ranked inside the top 25. According to ESPN’s Stats & Information, Texas has more losses as a ranked team to an unranked foe than anyone since Herman took over.

That’s pretty troubling – and probably a combination of Texas being overrated and underperforming.

The Longhorns don’t have much time to dwell on this loss, either. Texas is scheduled to take on Oklahoma next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon E.T. on Saturday, Oct. 10. The game will be televised on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.