The Tom Herman-Texas era came to a sudden and bizarre end this past weekend.

Herman’s tenure with the Longhorns was filled with mediocrity. Texas never won a Big 12 Championship under his leadership and the Oklahoma Sooners separated themselves from the rest of the conference.

While it originally looked like Texas would keep Herman, they elected to dismiss him over the weekend. The Longhorns have since named Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian his permanent replacement.

Despite being fired just days ago, Herman penned a thoughtful letter to Texas football Monday evening. He thanked the Longhorns, his players and coaches for the time they spent together these past few years.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to have been the head coach at the University of Texas,” Herman wrote in a statement. “It has been a great honoe, and as an alumnus, Texas will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Take a look at Herman’s full statement below.

Tom Herman releases a statement. Short, genuine and no mention of bosses, board members or boosters. So about what would be expected. pic.twitter.com/jFJxNP8ieC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2021

What does Tom Herman’s future hold? He’s not going to stay on the coaching free-agent market for very long.

Herman is a proven offensive mind in college football. It’s only a matter of time before he either gets another head coaching gig or accepts a coordinator position with a top-tier program.

Texas, meanwhile, is transitioning to the Steve Sarkisian era. The Alabama offensive coordinator brings plenty of experience and innovation with him, having studied under Nick Saban for a couple years.