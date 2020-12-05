Tom Herman Has A Blunt Response To The Coaching Rumors

Entering today’s game against Kansas State, there were heavy rumors that it could be Tom Herman’s last with the Texas football program. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman says that the program is prepared to move on from Herman. It sounds like it might’ve happened this weekend, had today’s game not gone the way it did.

If there’s a way to respond to rumors that your coach might get fired, the Longhorns found it today. They absolutely demolished K-State, 69-31. Texas football put up an impressive 608 yards of offense en route to moving to 6-3 on the year.

A win over a 4-6 Kansas State team probably won’t be the make or break the decision, even as impressive as it was. Still, Herman has to feel much better about where he stands given how today played out. If nothing else, it is hard to see Texas making that call after a 38-point win.

After the game, a defiant Tom Herman tried to shut down any idea that he had heard the rumors of his impending departure. “When you don’t get on the internet and you stick to Yahoo News and Words with Friends and the Chive app when you’re bored, you tend to stay above the fray a little bit,” he said, per Austin American-Statesman writer Brian Davis.

Of course, Yahoo has had a few pieces about the speculation surrounding Herman’s future with the Longhorns, but that’s neither here nor there. It would be way more notable if Herman acknowledged the many, many reports about his future, and the coaches that could replace him.

The biggest name is his former boss at Ohio State, Urban Meyer. Texas officials reportedly met with the former Buckeyes and Florida Gators national championship-winning coach this week. FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew even joked about it with Meyer this morning.

Other big names that have come up for the job, if Meyer—Texas’ reported top choice—turns it down include Penn State’s James Franklin and Oregon’s Mario Cristobal.