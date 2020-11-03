Tom Herman Spoke With Big 12 About Oklahoma State’s FG Display

Oklahoma State could not beat Texas and Tom Herman last weekend, even after using an illegal scoreboard display during a Longhorn field goal attempt.

During Texas’ overtime win in Stillwater, the video board at Boone Pickens Stadium displayed over a dozen yellow vertical panels, meant to mimic the appearance of uprights. These were posted when the Longhorns were about to kick a field goal.

You can see what this display looked like below. At first glance, it appears wildly illegal, and apparently, it is.

Herman told reporter today that Big 12 officials confirmed that Oklahoma State violated league rules with the graphic. The conference has apparently addressed the issue privately.

For what it’s worth, the tactic didn’t even work. Cameron Dicker nailed the 40-yard field goal before halftime to cut Oklahoma State’s lead to four.

#Longhorns coach Tom Herman said he spoke with Big 12 officials about this tactic by #OKState last week and he was informed that it is "not permissible" and has been addressed by the league. https://t.co/BuVSPYqaK2 — Sam Khan Jr. 😷 (@skhanjr) November 3, 2020

Texas’ win over Oklahoma State further muddied up the already cluttered Big 12 standings. Kansas State and Iowa State are both 4-1 in league play and tied for first place.

Oklahoma State (3-1 in conference) is in third, while West Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas are in a three-way tie for fourth at 3-2 in the Big 12.