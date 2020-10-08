Tom Herman Suffers Major Recruiting Loss On Wednesday Night

Tom Herman suffered a crushing loss over the weekend when his Texas Longhorns were upset by TCU. The losses continue mid-week.

Billy Bowman, one of the top athletes in the 2021 class, has de-committed from the Texas program. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver is the No. 33 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

“I’ve decided to take a step back, analyze my future and dream goals. I want to thank everyone at the University of Texas for recruiting and believing in me. I will be de-committing and re-opening my recruitment. Thank you for all your support and prayers,” he wrote.

Bowman, a four-star recruit, was a big member of the Longhorns’ 2021 recruiting class. He’s the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 6 player in the state of Texas.

“Bowman was considered one of the main pieces of the 2021 class as he was the second-highest rated commit behind his high school teammate Ja’Tavion Sanders. Bowman was also the third commit of the 2021 class on July 31, 2019,” Horns 247 wrote.

Texas is scheduled to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Both programs are going in the wrong direction right now. Herman’s program is in desperate need of some momentum right now.

Kickoff is set for noon E.T. on FOX.