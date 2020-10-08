The Spun

Why Tom Herman Is Trending On Twitter This Afternoon

A closeup of Tom Herman.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the first half of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tom Herman is trending on social media on Thursday afternoon.

When most people saw that the Texas Longhorns’ head coach was trending on Twitter, many likely assumed that something had happened. Maybe Texas made the shocking decision to fire Herman after last week’s upset loss. Or maybe Herman had some pregame trash talk for this weekend’s game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

But that’s not the case. Instead, Herman is trending just because Oklahoma Sooners fans have decided to roast him for their own pleasure.

Seriously.

“Tom Herman is trending #1 in the country. Clicked on it thinking he said something dumb, something dumb happened because Texas, or the Texans want to hire him, because Texans. It’s entirely just insulting tweets from Oklahoma fans,” Nathan Deal summed it up.

Here are some examples of the roasting tweets from Oklahoma Sooners fans:

Sooners fans appear to be ready for Saturday.

This is a really big game for Herman, as his Texas Longhorns are desperately in need of a win. The Longhorns were upset by TCU last weekend, but they remain in contention in the conference, as well as the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma and Texas are set to kick off at noon E.T. The game will be on FOX.


