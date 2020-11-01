Video Of Tom Herman’s Locker Room Celebration Is Going Viral

Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns pulled off a massive upset over No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

In a thrilling, back-and-forth Big 12 matchup, Sam Ehlinger connected with Joshua Moore for the game-winning 15-yard touchdown in overtime. After the Cowboys couldn’t convert on the next drive, the Longhorns won 41-34.

It’s been a rocky few years for Texas football, filled with unrealized expectations, but Herman and the rest of the team forgot all about that when they got back to the locker room.

Here’s a video of the fourth-year Longhorns head coach celebrating with the rest of his team.

Somebody caption this from Coach Herman’s perspective 😭 pic.twitter.com/YPRWqr6NW6 — Bryan Carrington (@BCarringtonUT) November 1, 2020

Looks like Herman is familiar with Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as he hopped into a mosh pit with the rest of his team. After a validating win, the Longhorns had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Before the loss, Oklahoma State remained the only undefeated team left in the Big 12. The Cowboys were led by sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders, while star running back Chubba Hubbard struggled to find space on the ground. Sanders threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

With the win, Texas improved to 4-2 and put itself back into contention to compete for a conference championship. If the veteran Ehlinger can play like he did on Saturday, the Longhorns are capable of beating any other team in the Big 12.

For now, Herman and Texas will just worry about celebrating.