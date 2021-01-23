Top FCS Head Coach Reportedly Joining Texas Football Staff

Steve Sarkisian continues to attract high-profile names to his new look staff at Texas. The brand new Longhorns hire clearly hopes to make a splash by surrounding himself with a wide range of assistants capable of coaching at the highest level.

Most recently, the former Alabama OC decided to go out of the box, heading to the FCS to bring on a defensive assistant. According to various reports, including from FootballScoop.com, Montana State head coach Jeff Choate plans to assume a co-defensive coordinator role in Austin. He will also lead the team’s inside linebackers.

Choate boasts plenty of experience, sticking mostly to the west coast throughout the early part of his career. The former Montana Western defender specialized in coaching linebackers, earning his first major gig at Boise State. From there, he spent various amounts of time at the FBS level making stints at Washington State, Florida and Washington. He earned his first head coaching job at Montana State in 2016 and has led the Bobcats for the past four years.

During his time at the FCS program, Choate turned the Bobcats around. He led Montana State to consecutive playoff berths in 2018 and 2019, attracting attention from larger FBS teams. Choate even found himself in the mix for the Boise State job until the Broncos chose to hire Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos.

Everything turned out just fine for Choate who will now take on a major role at Texas.

SOURCE: MontanaState head coach Jeff Choate is leaving to go to #Texas as co-defensive coordinator and ILBs coach. Choate did a terrific job elevating the Bobcats program in his four seasons there. They went 11-4 last year and were No. 4 in the country: https://t.co/40zxLeZzxe — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2021

Longhorns fans should be optimistic about their defense come 2021. Choate will work in tandem with new Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to rebuild the unit in Austin. The duo worked together at Washington during the 2014-15 campaign, which should bode well for early chemistry.

Sarkisian will still face a tall task as he attempts to rebuild one of college football’s most treasured programs. Expectations at Texas will be high for the next few years, leaving the 46-year-old without much time to turn things around.