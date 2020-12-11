Urban Meyer Reveals What He’d Need To Return To Coaching

The Texas Longhorns–or anyone else for that matter–need more than just money to bring Urban Meyer into the fold. They need all of the stars to be aligned.

At least, that’s what Meyer indicated in today’s appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” Speaking to Cowherd, Meyer said he would need a “perfect situation” to leave his job at FOX. Meyer also pointed out that he would need to make sure his health issues won’t be a problem.

“I have a great spot at FOX and I love Reggie, Matt, Brady and Rob Stone. We have a great group. I’ve really absorbed that and embraced it,” Meyer said, via 247Sports. “To say I don’t think about it, it’s everyday. But it’d have to be the perfect, perfect situation and it’d have to be something that I was confident that the health issues I could overcome. Or at least prevent. So, I don’t know…”

But Meyer did offer a glimmer of hope for Longhorns fans. He stated that he was once in a similar situation where he thought he was done but then a “better opportunity” came along. So he’s got a “never-say-never” mentality now.

“At this point, I think I’m done but I learned a long time ago… I left a job once where I planned on being there and then you get a call from a better opportunity,” he said. “So, I think I’m done but I would never say, I’m never done.”

"To say I don't think about it, it's every day. It would have to be the perfect situation… I think I'm done, but I would never say, 'I'm never done.'"@CoachUrbanMeyer on possible return to coaching: pic.twitter.com/ObFDUsZEBo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 10, 2020

With three national titles, a 187-32 overall record and a 54-4 record in the Big Ten during his Ohio State tenure, Urban Meyer has one of the best records in all of sports.

But it’s clear that Meyer isn’t just sitting around to see which school will give him the most money. If he wants to return to coaching, he wants it to be the right place at the right time.

Sorry Longhorns fans, but it doesn’t look like you’ll be getting an answer from Urban Meyer for a while – if at all. But if it’s any consolation, it’s not for a lack of trying.